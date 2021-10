IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Wednesday and Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Wednesday From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, KTM, RTM, Galyana, Thakrah, Feeders, From 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM, Azizabad, Treat, T&T, Gulf City, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shah Pur, Angoori, Janda, Kariala, Jund Awan Feeders, From 08:00 AM RTO 01:00 PM, Morat, Puran, Fatehpur, Khohar, Mandi Bhalwal FeedersOn Thursday From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Parial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahota, Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas, NCI, Ahmedabad, Lila Town Feeders, From 07:00 AM To 12:00 Noon, Controlla Feeder, From 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM, Shagun , Adiayala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala, Bhekri, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Megan, Line Park, Aara Bazar Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Hameed, Gondal, Mansar, Rahara, Club-1, Scheme, Mahfooz Shaheed , Rahara AQ Khan, SBP, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Dharnal, Dautallah, Aadi Feeders, From 10:00 AM To 3:00 PM, Gharial Feeder and surroundings.