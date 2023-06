IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According toan IESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Khanna Road, River Garden 1 & 2, Swan Garden 2, Navel 1 & 2 Feeders From 06:00 AM to 05:00 PM Birut Gala, Durbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Churohi Express, Dana Bhal, Churohi Dongi, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Majajan, City-II, Charohi Feeders.

On Sunday From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park-1, car Chowk, Mahboob Shaheed feeders and suburbs.