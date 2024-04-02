IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Comst, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Scheme-II, Kund Rajgan, Tramuri, ISI, Rahara, PHA-I & II, Kurry Road, C M Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital, Shahzad Town/Mahfooz Shaheed, Filtration Plant, Bani Gala Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Sadiqabad, Fourth Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Askari Seven, Sir Syed Road, FFC, Khaddam Hussain Road, Adamji Road Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Shakrela, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mahalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Chhapran, Fatehpur, Puran, Abbaspura, Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Sarkal, Adi, Daulatala Feeders and surrounding areas.