IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:30am to 03:30pm, Dina-4 City, Mumtaz Shaheed, feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Lakho Road, Radio Pakistan-II (HPT), I-14/3, I-14/4, Officer Colony, Model Town, Kashif Gull, Mix Industry, Kohistan Enclave, Industrial Estitate, Ghazi Kohli feeder, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Gull Muhammad, Khunda, Laniwala, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang (City),Shakreela feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mandra-II, Hamid Jangi, LTC GujarKhan, Kaka Khel, Sandal, Sector-A, F, B & C feeder, 10:00pm to 03:00pm, Pindi Point, Kuldana, Upper Topa, Gharial, Kohalla, Islamabad Club-1, Orchared Scheme, Filtriation Plant, Pindorian, Mehfooz Shaheed, Scheme-II feeders 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed, Sher Dher, Shinka Ghour Ghushti feeders 10:00am to 01:00pm, Khana East, Tarlai feeders and surrounding areas.