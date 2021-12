IESCO issues power suspension schedule for Saturday

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, Army Brigade, Rohan Plains Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, I-11/3, Metro Cash & Carry Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, AMC, AFIRM, Race Course, Azharabad, Jhangi, EME Complex, P&T Wani, Islamabad Club-1, F-8/2, G-9 Express, International school, Carriage Factory, G-13/2, F 11/1, Shahpur, Kaldana, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Balawara, Pir Sohawa, 6th Road, Sadiqabad, A Block, Airport, Zafarul Haq, City, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Westridge, Ali Market.

Asghar Mall, Azizabad, Misryal Road, NRC, Captain Amir, P&T Wani, Chakra, Saham, Range Road, BB Shaheed, Haider Road, Tipu Road, Mecca Chowk, Jail Park-1, Mehboob Shaheed, Scheme 3 , Lalazar, Gulshanabad, Chakri, Cantt, Chowk Pandori, Nadar, Doberan, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chawah, Ghazan Khan, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Katachery, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Kadiala, Puran, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Borian, F-2 Chip board, Industrial, F-10 Kala Base, Chamala, M Riaz Shaheed, Dina-1 Bakrala, Padial, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Col. Muhammad Akram, Gujjar Khan, Kot Dhamik. Mal Awan, Kantrila, Kangar Thatti, Kadiala, Line Park, Mia Ni, Katas, Rawal, Laila Town, Kachehri, Jalalpur, Hasil, Dharnka, Mort, Dhalar, Mugla, Vanhar feeders and surroundings.