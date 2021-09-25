UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:51 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Lawa, CNC, Humayoun Road, Jhanda feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Mandi Behlwal Shams Colony Feeders, from 07:00 am to 01:00 pm, Line Park, Bhikri, Millat Chowk Feeders, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Kohsar Valley, Wah General Hospital, Feeders and surrounding areas.

