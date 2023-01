IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday notified a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Imran Khan, Wahidabad, Navy, CD Office, Park Enclave, Lohi Bhir, F-10/2, G-9 Center, H-8, Muhammad Hussain Steel, G-11/2, F-11/1, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Magnyal, CDA Flats, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara, Magnyal, Desto, T& T, Treat, Bhara Kaho.II, Golf City, Bhara Kaho, NIH, Athal, Buri Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, Khayaban Iqbal, NCP, Mandala Feeders Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, Affendi Colony, Shukrial, Dhok. Khaba, Jami Masjid, Khanna II, Muslim Town, Tamasamaabad, Liaquat Bagh, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Subhanuddin, Dhok Najo, Asghar Mall, People Colony, Charing Cross, Ameer Hamza Colony, F-17/ 1 & 2, I-14/3, Rata Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Tipu Road, Chaklala, Jail Park. Kahota City-II, Khawaja, Panjar, Mandra-II, New Kaliam, Karnab Kaswal, Raman, Bhal, Reliance Weaving Mill, Jarrar Comp, Lab.

1&2, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Nawababad, Dheerek, AWT, New City Block. I, A, N&G, New City Raked, Pathargarh, Colonel Sher Khan, Nar Topa, Shamsabad, Akhori, Mansar, People Colony, Shakurdra, Mari, Hameed, Muslim Town, Mithial, Jhang, Mira Sharif, Maqsood Shaheed, Dharnal, Khore, Ahmad Dal, Gagan Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 03:00 AM Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Mulat Chowk, Miani, Manara, Main Bazar, Adi, Dhera Muslim, Dhadyal City, Latifal, Sehiglaabad, Bhikri, CS Shah, Jalap River, Laila Town, K S Maniz, Jalalpur, Bilkser, Pipli, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Malkwal, Murt, Akwal, Bilalabad, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Tau Muharram Khan, Badhial, Patwali, Jamal Wall Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed. , F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Akram Shaheed, Pakhwal, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Dina-1, Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Dina City, Scheme-1, Main Bazar, Mal Awan, Thakra, Kangar Thatti Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Ghazan Khan, Nad, KRL, Lahtrar, Malkwal, Bilalabad, Akwal, Thai, Tau Muharram Khan Feeder and surrounding areas.