If Nawaz Sharif does not come back then PM would be alleged of giving NRO: Babar Awan

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has said that if Nawaz Sharif didn't come back from abroad then Prime Minister Imran Khan would be alleged of giving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has said that if Nawaz Sharif didn't come back from abroad then Prime Minister Imran Khan would be alleged of giving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).Talking to media men outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Babar Awan said that government can seek surety bonds from a convicted prisoner.Government that can allow him to go abroad can also impose conditions with that, he added.He said when they went abroad during Musharraf tenure they had given model town and calves.

He said Nawaz Sharif is such a prisoner whose several relatives including his two sons are declared as proclaimed offenders, he added.He said NAB courts are searching for the proclaimed offender relatives of Nawaz Shairf and they have said that they will not appear.He said Ishaq Dar has escaped from the country for the last one and a half year.Did he come back in Pakistan after becoming healthy from the treatment of London?He said If Nawaz Sharif too didn't come back then government is accountable and then this would be said that Imran Khan has given NRO to Nawaz.