IG offers Eid prayer at Police Lines Headquarters

Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has lauded the security arrangements undertaken by the capital city police on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as no significant untoward incident took place in the city during the Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has lauded the security arrangements undertaken by the capital city police on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as no significant untoward incident took place in the city during the Eid holidays.

The IGP offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with senior officers at the Police Lines Headquarters here and also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He offered Fateha for the martyred souls and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar. The IGP joined the personnel at the feast. Later, the IGP visited the house of martyred ASI Mohsin Zafar and met with his family members. He also gave gifts to the family members of the martyred personnel and remembered services of the deceased.

Speaking on the occasion, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman paid rich tributes to the police officials who played their role in implementing the SOPs for curbing the spread of Coronavirus and ensured fool-proof security arrangements during the month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarik.

He was proud of the force who were away from their families while serving the residents of the capital city. He was of the view that the residents were safe due to the sacrifices of the police force. The IGP said that good nations don’t forget the services of their martyrs and added that the department was also with the personnel in thick and thin. The IGP appreciated the police performance especially during the Eid.

On the directions of IGP, senior officers visited the houses of martyred personnel in the city and met their family members. They remembered their services and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

Furthermore, the senior police officers met with the personnel of their respective divisions, exchanged Eid greetings and joined them in the dinner. SSP (Operations) met with the personnel at the Rescue-15 headquarters and had a meal with them.