IG Prisons Directs For Sports, Physical Activities In Jail

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:44 PM

Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Abbass Tuesday directed for arrangements of sports and physical activities in Central Jail Haripur to facilitate prisoners in getting healthy activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Abbass Tuesday directed for arrangements of sports and physical activities in Central Jail Haripur to facilitate prisoners in getting healthy activities.

He issued these directives during his visit to Central Jail Haripur.

Superintendent of Haripur Jail Hamid Azam welcomed IG Prison and briefed about food and other reformative arrangements for prisoners in the prison.

The IG Prison visited different sections of the jail including kitchen and record room.

Khalid Abbass directed jail authorities for providing all possible facilities to inmates and focus on the rehabilitation and reformation of prisoners to make them useful citizen of the society.

On this occasion, he also granted two months remission to prisoners.

