IG Prisons inspects precautionary measures in distt jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig on Tuesday visited the district jail and inspected the precautionary measures adopted in the wake of corona virus pandemic.

The IG Prisons visited different areas of the jail. Prisoners and staff were asked about the precautionary measures.

Instructions were issued to use more and more disinfectants and sanitizers, frequent washing of hands, screening of very entrant, personal hygiene of prisoners and regular cleanliness of barracks and luggage of prisoners.

The arrangements made by the jail administration were found satisfactory.

DIG Malik Mubashar and Additional Secretary Prisons Zeeshan ShabbirRana were also present.