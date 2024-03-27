IG Punjab meets police employees, their families

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

He after listening to the requests submitted by the police employees and their families issued orders for the relief. IG Punjab sent the application of Constable Amjad Hussain's son for recruitment on family claim to AIG Admin for necessary action. He directed to take action according to merit on the application of Lahore Police Inspector Ghulam Ibn Ali's son for recruitment for the post of junior clerk. He directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of retired Assistant Muhammad Ali for financial assistance for his wife's cancer treatment.

He also directed AIG Development to process the request of data entry operator Rabia Ali for obtaining official residence, ordered DIG Welfare to provide relief on requests for assistance in medical expenses of Head Constable Ali Akbar and Constable Amanat Ali. He asked AIG Admin to take action on request for recruitment of children of Constable Zafar Iqbal and Saifullah on family claim.

IG Punjab said that all officers should provide relief on the requests and send reports to Central Police Office.