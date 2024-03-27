IG Punjab Meets Police Employees, Their Families
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.
He after listening to the requests submitted by the police employees and their families issued orders for the relief. IG Punjab sent the application of Constable Amjad Hussain's son for recruitment on family claim to AIG Admin for necessary action. He directed to take action according to merit on the application of Lahore Police Inspector Ghulam Ibn Ali's son for recruitment for the post of junior clerk. He directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of retired Assistant Muhammad Ali for financial assistance for his wife's cancer treatment.
He also directed AIG Development to process the request of data entry operator Rabia Ali for obtaining official residence, ordered DIG Welfare to provide relief on requests for assistance in medical expenses of Head Constable Ali Akbar and Constable Amanat Ali. He asked AIG Admin to take action on request for recruitment of children of Constable Zafar Iqbal and Saifullah on family claim.
IG Punjab said that all officers should provide relief on the requests and send reports to Central Police Office.
Recent Stories
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'
RCCI membership expires on March 31
Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force
Stray dogs bite 10 persons
France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron
Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall
Punjab govt to construct five expressways
Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race
Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doors ..
Centre for national cohesion launched at Lok Virsa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'2 minutes ago
-
RCCI membership expires on March 312 minutes ago
-
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?20 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force2 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs bite 10 persons21 seconds ago
-
Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall26 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to construct five expressways27 seconds ago
-
Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doorstep"14 seconds ago
-
Centre for national cohesion launched at Lok Virsa15 seconds ago
-
CM launches safety wire guard campaign17 seconds ago
-
S&P Global Pakistan investing in women to accelerate progress18 seconds ago
-
No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed: Jian48 minutes ago