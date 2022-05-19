UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Promoted To Grade 22

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The Establishment Division has issued orders for promotion of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan to Grade 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Establishment Division has issued orders for promotion of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan to Grade 22.

As per details, Establishment Division has promoted two officers of Punjab police from grade 21 to grade 22, including Punjab Police Chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan andAdditional IG Establishment Punjab, Ali Amir Malik.

Both promoted officers are considered as one of the most professional, honest and experienced officers of Pakistan Police Service and have special experience of performing duties in very important positions.

Pakistan

