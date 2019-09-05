UrduPoint.com
IG Punjab Takes Notice Of Misbehaviour With Old Woman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:24 PM

IG Punjab takes notice of misbehaviour with old woman

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has taken notice of misbehaviour with an old woman by a police officer at the CCPO Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has taken notice of misbehaviour with an old woman by a police officer at the CCPO Office.

The IGP suspended the concerned the official, ASI Asif Ali, and ordered for a departmental action against him after his arrest on Thursday.

There was no room in the Police Department for those who misbehave with citizens, the IGP said.

