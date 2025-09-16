RPO Holds Open Court At Patriata PS In Murree
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, organized an open court at Patriata Police Station in Murree to address public grievances here on Tuesday.
District Police Officer Murree Asif Amin Awan, Chief Traffic Officer Murree Waseem Akhtar, ASP/SDPO Murree, and other district officers were also present on the occasion.
During the open court, Babar Sarfraz Alpa personally listened to the complaints of the public and promptly issued directives to the relevant officers to address these issues without delay.
He emphasized the importance of resolving citizens' problems quickly and ensuring justice is delivered at the police station level.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO stated that providing justice and facilities to the citizens remains the top priority of the police department.
He assured that all available resources would be utilized to ensure timely and effective resolution of the public's concerns.
