IGP Balochistan assures security to Hub industrialists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Balochsitan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Monday assured foolproof security to the industrialists of Hub town.

Talking to the delegation of industrialists who called on him during his visit to the Hub town of Lasbela district, IGP said that the police are committed to ensuring foolproof security for the citizen.

"Police is providing security to all ongoing uplift projects including CPEC," IG said, adding that provision of security to the business community is among the top priorities of the law enforcement agency.

The delegation of the industrialists on the occasion expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the Hub.

They called upon the installation of cameras and devising a concerted strategy to overcome the rising challenge of law and order.

The IG assured them of taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the industrial hub of the province.

Earlier, he inaugurated the newly-constructed building of PS Beirut. DIG Qalat Parvez Khan briefed him on the law and order situation.

Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan, Assistant Commissioner Hub Syed Samiullah and SSP Hub Murad Khan were also present on the occasion.