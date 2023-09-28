Open Menu

IGP Balochistan Launches Traffic Police FM Radio

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh Thursday formally inaugurated Quetta Traffic Police Radio FM 88.6 on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh Thursday formally inaugurated Quetta Traffic Police Radio FM 88.6 on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the Radio FM 88.6 would broadcast live information programs for the public from 6 am to 10 pm to inform public about traffic alternate routes as well as traffic rules.

He said Radio is an effective way to create awareness about public safety and reduce accidents.

He said that broadcasting of FM radio was an excellent step in terms of accident prevention, weather advisory, traffic flow on carriageways and awareness of traffic rules. “Its importance cannot be denied for raising traffic awareness among the public and bringing about change in attitudes”, he added.

The IG Police further said that the purpose of FM radio was to educate people about traffic rules, traffic jams, rush hour and obtaining driving license adding that FM radio broadcast would be of utmost importance to keep commuters on the roads updated about weather, traffic jams and alternate routes.

He said that FM radio station would help in making the roads safe for everyone adding that very soon its broadcast would be linked to other districts of Balochistan.

IGP saiIn Balochistan province, where many measures have been taken in view of the safety and convenience of the people, the valuable services in terms of reorganization, development, training and improvement of the army are worth mentioning, he underlined.

He said that in view of the convenience of the people, Balochistan Police has linked the smartphone mobile application Bolan Humsafar to listen to live broadcasts regarding road safety and awareness of traffic rules, people would also be able to listen through Bolan Humsafar mobile application which could be easily downloaded from Play Store in any Android smartphone and the public could also share their suggestions and opinions.

IG Police Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Additional IG and Commandant BC Salman Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Qamarul Hassan, DIG Highway Ali Sher Jakarani, DIG Telecommunication Muhammad Saleem Lehri, AIG Establishment Ali Sher, AI General Fahad Khan, AIG Development Ahmed Sultan and other officers were also present.

