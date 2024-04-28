IGP Islamabad Commends Officers For Effective Duty
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Sunday visited and inspected different checkpoints in the Federal capital.
A public relations officer said that, IGP Islamabad appreciated the police officers deployed on duty at the checkpoints and summoned them to his office.
The IGP Islamabad held a meeting with the police officers in his office, praising them with commendation certificates to boost their morale.
On this occasion, the IGP Islamabad said that boosting the morale of police officers dedicated to the service and protection of citizens and fulfilling duties with utmost sincerity is essential.
He further stated that the protection of citizens' lives and property is our top priority.
