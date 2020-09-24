IGP Islamabad takes notice of child murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday took notice of murder of an eleven years old child in Bari Imam, an area in the jurisdiction of secretariat police station.

According to police spokesperson, two investigation teams, headed by ASP city-zone Umer Khan and ASP investigation, Malik Naeem Iqbal have been constituted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Sayed.

The teams would present a fact base report before the IGP over the incident after investigating the case from every aspect.

The body of the child has been sent for medical examination to reveal the real factors behind the incident, the spokesperson added.