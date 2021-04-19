UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Joins Policemen In `Iftar’ At Police Picket

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:49 AM

IGP joins policemen in `Iftar’ at police picket

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman had Iftar dinner with policemen serving duties at police picket of `Faizabad’, a police spokesman said on Sunday

ISLMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman had Iftar dinner with policemen serving duties at police picket of `Faizabad’, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that he was feeling very happy to have Iftar dinner with policemen of the force and proud of their services in this challenging time. He said that personnel of the force were ensuring protection to the lives and property of the citizens in this critical time and were on the front line in creating awareness against COVID-19.

The IGP said that citizens had also lauded the role of Islamabad police which struggled to curb spread of coronavirus and ensured safety to people.

He hoped that personnel of the Islamabad police would continue their work with same commitment and to win laurel for the force.

The jawans were real assets of the force and their issues would be also resolved on priority basis, the IGP maintained.

He also urged them to accomplish their responsibilities in professional manner during the holy month of Ramadan and continue the work with zeal and zest showed during lockdown and phase of COVID-19.

He directed all police officials to have `Iftar’ with their subordinates performing duties at police pickets.

The purpose of this activity is to keep morale of personnel of Islamabad police high as they are standing on front line in fight against coronavirus and also accomplishing the prime responsibility of securing the lives of the people.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Same Laurel Sunday All Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 11 policemen  held by TLP rel ..

15 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Margalla Avenue project today

29 minutes ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 in South Asia is everyone&#039 ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 2 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.