IGP Orders FIR Against Cops Over Custodial Death In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday directed DPO Gujrat to register a case against all officials involved in an incident of custodial death and arrest them

DPO Gujrat suspended the CIA and investigation staff and started investigation after registering a case.

Postmortem of the deceased accused was also being conducted.

The IGP said torture or killing of accused during detention or custody would not be tolerated. He said the DPO Gujrat should keep in close touch with the family of deceased.

