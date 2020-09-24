UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Retrieving State Land From Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday ordered for an operation across province for retrieving the state lands from land-grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday ordered for an operation across province for retrieving the state lands from land-grabbers.

He issued these instructions in a letter addressed to all regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) of the province including capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IGP said that during the operation, joint efforts should be made with the civil administration and the prosecution department to ensure concrete steps under a comprehensive strategy so that there is no gap left in elimination of the occupation mafia, its supporting elements and facilitators.

He said that all police officers should maintain close liaison with the district administration and the departments concerned during the crackdown whereas mafia involved in illegal occupations should be identified and operation should be carried out with full readiness to deal with the threats .The letter directed the officers to ensure the presence of revenue authorities during the operations should be mandatory to get clear the government lands from the mafia.

