IGP orders to equip "Madadgar 15 Force" with advanced technology

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Balochistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to equip the Madadgar 15 Force with new fleet and advanced technology.

He issued these directives after a detailed briefing on the performance of "Madadgar 15'' here.

IG Police said that Madadgar 15 force has to minimize his response time while proving a quick response force.

"The function of the police is to maintain peace and order as well as to strengthen the sense of security of life and property of the people," Stressing the need for improving the performance of the force, IG stressed that the main objective of the Madadgar 15 Force is to reach the public first in any difficult hour.

He asked the DIG to connect the force to the data command and control center on priority basis.

In order to remove the manpower issues, more jawans will be recruited in the force," IG further said.

Earlier, DIG Quetta Azfar Mahsar gave a detailed briefing to IG Balochistan regarding reforms in Madadgar 15 Force.