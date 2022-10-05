UrduPoint.com

IGP Stresses For National Unity To Thwart Enemy's Plan Of Fueling Sectarianism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:36 PM

IGP stresses for national unity to thwart enemy's plan of fueling sectarianism

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that the restoration of peace and ensuring law and order was the top priority of the department and every attempt to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that the restoration of peace and ensuring law and order was the top priority of the department and every attempt to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted.

He stated this during a high level meeting of the department at Range Office here Wednesday which was also attended by Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas, District Police Officer (DPO) D.I.Khan Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad, DPO Sout Waziristan Atiq Ullah Wazir and SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Iftekhar Shah, said a press release issued here.

The IGP said the enemy was trying to spread chaos and instability in the country by fueling sectarianism which could be defeated through mutual unity. "We will give a terror-free Pakistan to the future generations," he said.

While briefing the IGP, the RPO informed the meeting in detail about the current law and order situation, security matters and the professional role of the police in dealing with the public.

The IGP reviewed the incidents of terrorism in all the districts of Dera region one by one and directed the police authorities to keep a close watch on the movements of the miscreants and to take concrete steps to root out the elements who undermine the peace process.

He said the country's enemy was using a new strategy to spread chaos in the country through sectarianism, but it was the responsibility of all to promote mutual unity, love and brotherhood. He stressed upon the masses not to listen to rumors and take care of others' rights keeping in view the prevailing situation.

The IGP advised the people not to let any miscreant to enter into their ranks. He said that the establishment of lasting peace in the province was due to the eternal sacrifices of the people and the security forces.

