IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of killing of a lady doctor and her three children in a house in Kahna and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore .

The IG Punjab directed that the incident be investigated with the help of forensic teams and legal action be taken against the accused as soon as possible.

Sardar Ali Khan said that the incident should be investigated keeping in view allaspects.