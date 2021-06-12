IGP visits family of martyred cop

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday visited the house of head constable Bashir Shah here at his residence who was martyred after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him during routine patrol in the area of Shams Colony police

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday visited the house of head constable Bashir Shah here at his residence who was martyred after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him during routine patrol in the area of Shams Colony police.

Supretendent of Police (SP), city, Umer Khan and other senior police officers also accompanied the IGP.

Talking to the family of the deceased constable, the IGP said Bashir sacrificed his life in the line of duty while protecting lives and properties of public.

The IGP said the family of deceased cop would be provided with all privileges till the age of 60 under the Prime Minister's 'Shuhda Package.

'

He instructed the department to give constable’s family every possible care.

The police martyrs are our heroes who have written a golden chapter of history with their blood by protecting the lives of others, he said adding their sacrifices would not go in vain.

The IGP assured the family that the culprits would be arrested soon and brought to the justice.

"Such cowardly acts could not demoralize the force. The morale of the personnel is high and they are ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of country and the nation," he observed.

It worth mentioning here that some 51 policemen of Islamabad police so far have been martyred in the line of duty.