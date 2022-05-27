UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Hearing Against Rana Shamim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 04:56 PM

IHC adjourns hearing against Rana Shamim

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till June 30, on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in controversial statement case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing till June 30, on contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in controversial statement case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case wherein Rana Shamim also appeared before the court. The court was told that Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali couldn't attend the proceeding due to his engagements in Supreme Court.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that everybody humiliating courts for political narratives.

We couldn't know so far that where the affidavit of Rana Shamim was prepared. Rana Shamim said that it was leaked by notary public.

The chief justice remarked that the affidavit claimed that benches of court were set up on consent of someone else. Rana Shamim said he had not given this statement as he had fully trust in court and its judges.

The court remarked that this court wouldn't allow anyone to built political narrative on basis of such statements. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Gilgit Baltistan June Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

56-kg hashish seized, accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for inve ..

Sunken Japanese tour boat brought to port for investigations

2 minutes ago
 Maiza Hameed pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, scienti ..

Maiza Hameed pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, scientists

2 minutes ago
 Provision of security to the local, foreign worker ..

Provision of security to the local, foreign workers in Hazara our top priority: ..

2 minutes ago
 72,000 displaced in east DR Congo clashes: UN

72,000 displaced in east DR Congo clashes: UN

10 minutes ago
 Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of ..

Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.