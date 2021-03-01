UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Attack : ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Shoaib Gujjar Till March 4

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

IHC attack : ATC extends judicial remand of Shoaib Gujjar till March 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of Shoaib Gujjar Advocate, arrested in the High Court attack case till March 4 and adjourned the hearing at the request of his lawyers.

On Monday the accused Shoaib Gujjar was brought from jail and produced before the court.

The court inquired where was the investigating officer? On which it was informed that he was in the High Court.

The lawyers requested that the challan had not been submitted by the police so far. it will be ascertained what allegations had been made once the challan would be submitted.

The court directed the police to submitt the challan.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Police Jail Lawyers March From Court

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

7 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

7 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.