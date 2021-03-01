IHC attack : ATC extends judicial remand of Shoaib Gujjar till March 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan extended the judicial remand of Shoaib Gujjar Advocate, arrested in the High Court attack case till March 4 and adjourned the hearing at the request of his lawyers.

On Monday the accused Shoaib Gujjar was brought from jail and produced before the court.

The court inquired where was the investigating officer? On which it was informed that he was in the High Court.

The lawyers requested that the challan had not been submitted by the police so far. it will be ascertained what allegations had been made once the challan would be submitted.

The court directed the police to submitt the challan.