IHC Dismisses Tyrian White Case Against PTI Founder
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of PTI founder for hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict on the petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid.
During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri remarked that Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had already recused himself from the case while two judges had given their opinion which was in a sealed envelope and opened today.
The court said that the petition had already been dismissed by the majority of the bench.
Earlier, the petitioner’s lawyer Hamid Ali Shah prayed the court to grant some time so that he would read out the opinion of two judges.
He said that the chief justice did not sign the verdict.
At this, the court said that the opinion of the third member did not matter as as two members of the bench had already declared the case as non-maintainable.
The PTI founder's counsel Naeem Panjutha Advocate said that the case had already been decided as the majority judgment was uploaded on the website. However, a new bench was formed later after removing the verdict from the website, he added.
It may be mentioned here that the IHC formed a new bench to hear the case after the three-member larger bench was dissolved a year back as Chief Justice Aamer Farooq recused himself from the case.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan desires to expand trade, investment ties with Germany: PM9 minutes ago
-
Health delegation from Ethiopia visits HEC19 minutes ago
-
PU organizes job fair19 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS visits Pakistani embassy in Doha19 minutes ago
-
Green Tourism Company invests in Gilgit-Baltistan, boosting economic hopes39 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to prepare for pre-monsoon, floods49 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Hurriyat leaders on martyrdom anniversaries49 minutes ago
-
PBM empowers 190,000 destitute children through Rehabilitation Schools49 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Iranian First Consul over martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi49 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to review measures taken for improving traffic system49 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Hurriyat leaders on martyrdom anniversaries in IIOJK49 minutes ago
-
Uzbek defence delegation calls on Secretary Defence Production49 minutes ago