IHC dismisses Tyrian White case against PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of PTI founder for hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict on the petition filed by a citizen Muhammad Sajid.

During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri remarked that Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had already recused himself from the case while two judges had given their opinion which was in a sealed envelope and opened today.

The court said that the petition had already been dismissed by the majority of the bench.

Earlier, the petitioner’s lawyer Hamid Ali Shah prayed the court to grant some time so that he would read out the opinion of two judges.

He said that the chief justice did not sign the verdict.

At this, the court said that the opinion of the third member did not matter as as two members of the bench had already declared the case as non-maintainable.

The PTI founder's counsel Naeem Panjutha Advocate said that the case had already been decided as the majority judgment was uploaded on the website. However, a new bench was formed later after removing the verdict from the website, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC formed a new bench to hear the case after the three-member larger bench was dissolved a year back as Chief Justice Aamer Farooq recused himself from the case.