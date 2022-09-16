(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of the petition after submission of report regarding the repatriation of international drug dealer Ibrahim Koko.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case. Deputy Attorney General Mian Faisal Advocate and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Ministry of Interior and foreign office submitted a report regarding deportation of Burmi citizen to Myanmar on August 10.

The report said that the foreign office had verified the citizenship of Ibrahim Koko as he was sent to his home country.

The embassy of Burma had arranged travel documents for the prisoner, the report added as the court disposed of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Ibrahim Koko was in Pakistan's jail for last five years and the IHC had instructed the authorities to deport him till September 16.