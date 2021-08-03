UrduPoint.com

IHC Disposes Of Petitions Of Usman Mirza's Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by accused Usman Mirza's parents seeking permission to meet their son arrested in couple torture case.

The court asked the petitioners to approach the relevant forum for such relief.

The petitioners' lawyer said that the parents were not being allowed to meet the accused in jail which was a violation of basic human rights.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the lawyer that the petitioners could file application to the relevant magistrate in this regard and disposed of the petitions.

