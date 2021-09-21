ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till October 7, in New York property case.

The associate lawyer informed the bench that the senior counsel Farook H. Naek was unable to appear before court this day as he was currently in Masco.

The court also accepted the one-day exemption from hearing request of former president Asif Zardari on medical grounds. The medical reports of the accused were also produced before the court.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till October 7. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that the NAB had issued a call up notice to probe his alleged property in New York City. He said there was risk of his arrest on appearance before NAB investigators and prayed the court to grant him pre-arrest bail.