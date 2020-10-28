IHC extends interim bail of Rukhsana Bangash till Nov 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Rukhsana Bangash, the ex-principal secretary to former president Asif Ali Zardari, till Novemer 23, in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of Mrs. Bangash.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Aurangzeb remarked that this court wouldn't interfere into the inquiry process of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the petitioner. The court directed the petitioner to give answers of NAB queries.

However, the NAB investigation officer informed the court that his department had not issued arrest warrants against Rukhsana Bangash so far.

Petitioner's lawyer Farouk H. Naek told the court that his client had received the summon notices on September 14, this year. He said there was a fear of her arrest if she appear before investigation team and prayed the court to extend her interim bail.

He said that the NAB call up notice purpose was just to damage the repute of his client.

After this, the court extended the interim bail till November 23 and adjourned the hearing.