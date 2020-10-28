UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Extends Interim Bail Of Rukhsana Bangash Till Nov 23

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

IHC extends interim bail of Rukhsana Bangash till Nov 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Rukhsana Bangash, the ex-principal secretary to former president Asif Ali Zardari, till Novemer 23, in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of Mrs. Bangash.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Aurangzeb remarked that this court wouldn't interfere into the inquiry process of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the petitioner. The court directed the petitioner to give answers of NAB queries.

However, the NAB investigation officer informed the court that his department had not issued arrest warrants against Rukhsana Bangash so far.

Petitioner's lawyer Farouk H. Naek told the court that his client had received the summon notices on September 14, this year. He said there was a fear of her arrest if she appear before investigation team and prayed the court to extend her interim bail.

He said that the NAB call up notice purpose was just to damage the repute of his client.

After this, the court extended the interim bail till November 23 and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau September November Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.