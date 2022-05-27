UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Its Orders Against Hanif Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 04:41 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended its order for stopping Hanif Abbasi from performing official duty as Special Assistant to the Prime Minsiter (SAPM) till June 2, on the petition filed by ex-interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case challenging the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that in light of the judgment of the Supreme Court nobody could hold the public office until his conviction was sustained.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah told the bench that a summary was sent to the prime minister for reviewing the appointment on the directives of this court.

The chief justice remarked that there was a clear judgment of the top court that no convict person could hold any public office.

First there was need to remove conviction from court if one wanted to hold public office, he said.

Justice Minallah remarked that this court did not interfere into the affairs of executive but they should view such matter by themselves.

The court said it would be a contempt of court if Abbasi would perform official duties.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 2.

