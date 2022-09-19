IHC extends stay order against PAC recommendation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended it stay order against the recommendation of PAC for removal of Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal as chairman CoIED.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) Justice (reted) Javed Iqbal challenging the recommendation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Tayyab Gull harassment case.

The court asked that it was a simple question whether the PAC was authorized or not to take such matters. The court sought arguments from respondents and adjourned the case till October 20.