IHC Grants Protective Bail To Asad Umar Till Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Umar till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to PTI leader Asad Umar till Thursday and instructed him to approach the relevant court in Lahore during the time period.

The bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of Asad Umar.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that his client was a responsible citizen and prayed to the court to grant him a two-week protective bail as he also had to appear before courts in other cases.

The lawyer said a first information report had been registered against Asad Umar in the Gulburg Police Station Lahore.

The court accepted the request and granted bail to Asad Umar against surety bonds of Rs 25,000. The court also instructed the petitioner to approach the court concerned for relief till Thursday.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court's Judge Raja Jawad Abbas reserved his judgment on the interim bail petition of Asad Umar in a case pertaining to rioting and vandalizing at the judicial complex.

Asad Umar's counsel adopted the stance that his client was at the IHC when the incident took place. He was not seen in the CCTV cameras footage of the Judicial Complex of the date, he added.

Prosecutor Adnan Ali said the accused not only brought rioters in the Judicial Complex but also instigated them for vandalizing the public property.

The court asked the prosecutor to tell any incident till 2023 where a terrorist without weapons resorted to terrorism. It was the first case where the accused of terrorism were unarmed, he added.

The prosecutor said a campaign had been launched to weaken the judiciary. The protesters vandalized the judicial complex and burnt vehicles.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

