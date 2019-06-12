UrduPoint.com
IHC Rejects Sikandar’s Plea Seeking Suspension Of Sentence

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 7 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

The IHC on Wednesday rejected Sikandar’s plea challenging his sentence.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the appeal of Sikandar, who held Islamabad hostage for hours on August 15, 2013, seeking suspension of his sentence.

Sikandar had paralyzed Islamabad on Aug 15, 2013 when he blocked the Jinnah Avenue carrying a rifle in his hand as law enforcers remained unclear of his motive.

An FIR was registered on Aug 16 under section 6 of the Anti-Terrorist Act. The police recorded the statements of around 30 witnesses, including police personnel, doctors and eyewitnesses, and attached video footage of the case as evidence against Sikandar.

Mohammad Sikandar was arrested six hours after the episode, and shot at by security personnel. He was taken into custody and received medical treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had convicted Sikandar in May 2017. ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi convicted Sikandar for creating panic in the Federal capital and sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

However, the judge had acquitted his spouse Kanwal Sikandar.

According to the charges, Sikandar fired into the air on Jinnah Avenue on Aug 15. He was shot and seriously wounded by the police after PPP leader Zamurd Khan made an unsuccessful attempt to apprehend Sikandar.

