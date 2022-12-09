IHC reserves decision in Bara Kahu bypass project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging Bara Kahu bypass project to the extent of Qauid e Azam University Islamabad.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the judgment after listening arguments from the respondents at length. The petition was filed by the professors of the university.

The residents of Murre's lawyer argued that the citizens had been waiting for such projects for decades, adding that the court had to view the basic human rights.

The lawyer said that it also had to be viewed that whether the project would affect the study of students or not.

He further argued that the university's lawyer had already admitted that his clients had not objections if their conditions were fulfilled.

The petitioners' lawyer contended that the top court had taken notice of trees cutting on at embassy road.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment into the matter.