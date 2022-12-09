UrduPoint.com

IHC Reserves Decision In Bara Kahu Bypass Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IHC reserves decision in Bara Kahu bypass project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition challenging Bara Kahu bypass project to the extent of Qauid e Azam University Islamabad.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb reserved the judgment after listening arguments from the respondents at length. The petition was filed by the professors of the university.

The residents of Murre's lawyer argued that the citizens had been waiting for such projects for decades, adding that the court had to view the basic human rights.

The lawyer said that it also had to be viewed that whether the project would affect the study of students or not.

He further argued that the university's lawyer had already admitted that his clients had not objections if their conditions were fulfilled.

The petitioners' lawyer contended that the top court had taken notice of trees cutting on at embassy road.

After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment into the matter.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Islamabad High Court From Top Court

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

15 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.