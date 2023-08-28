IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of chairperson PAL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of Dr. Najeeba Arif as Chairperson Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of Dr. Najeeba Arif as Chairperson Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the aforesaid matter. The petition had adopted the stance that the post of chairman got vacated in April 2023.

He said that an advertisement was issued in newspapers for the appointment against the post.

It said that after the procedure, seven people were shortlisted out of 150 candidates against the post. The Prime Minister's Office held interviews of shortlisted candidates and as per the summary petitioner Dr. Rashid Hameed was placed on first position. But despite of it, Dr. Najeeba Arif had been appointed against the vacant post.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments within two weeks.