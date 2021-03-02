UrduPoint.com
IHC Suspends Licenses Of 19 Lawyers On Misconduct

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

IHC suspends licenses of 19 lawyers on misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the licenses of 19 lawyers for not submitting comments in misconduct case about an attack on IHC building.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that what he had done for lower courts in last two years was before everyone.

He, however, said that the whole fraternity shouldn't be disgraced due to the misconduct of a few people.

The chief justice said that he had invited the new bar's body on tea and no one justified the action of lawyers.

He said that he had ignored the personal remarks and played a positive role.

Former Secretary IHCBA Umair Bloch said that they were apologetic in the incident, adding that it was only loss of lawyers as their chambers were broken and they were booked in protest incident.

The chief justice said that he had not named anyone rather he expected the bar to point out the responsible. He said that rule of law was necessary in the country.

The court noted that only two lawyers had submitted answers out of 21 in misconduct case. later, the court ordered to suspend licenses of 19 lawyers failing to submit comments.

