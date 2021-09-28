(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would announce its verdict on post arrest bail petitions of Zahir Jaffar's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case on September 29 (Wednesday).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC had reserved its judgment on September 23, after listening arguments from both sides. Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar had challenged rejection of their bails from the lower court before the IHC.

Khawaja Harris Advocate had given arguments on behalf of the petitioners. He stated that neither the parents of Zahir Jaffar were accused in the crime nor they were named in first information report (FIR) of the incident.

However, plaintiff's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate argued that the main accused was in continuous contact with his parents on the day of crime. The parents had connection with the crime, he said.

He prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition of the two accused.