UrduPoint.com

IHC To Announce Decision On Bail Petition Of Zahir Jaffar's Parents On September 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

IHC to announce decision on bail petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents on September 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would announce its verdict on post arrest bail petitions of Zahir Jaffar's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case on September 29 (Wednesday).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC had reserved its judgment on September 23, after listening arguments from both sides. Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar had challenged rejection of their bails from the lower court before the IHC.

Khawaja Harris Advocate had given arguments on behalf of the petitioners. He stated that neither the parents of Zahir Jaffar were accused in the crime nor they were named in first information report (FIR) of the incident.

However, plaintiff's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate argued that the main accused was in continuous contact with his parents on the day of crime. The parents had connection with the crime, he said.

He prayed the court to dismiss the bail petition of the two accused.

Related Topics

Murder September FIR Islamabad High Court Post From Court

Recent Stories

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed with due solemnity

9 minutes ago
 Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

54 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.