IHC turns down Zardari’s plea for acquittal in corruption cases

The court has rejected the plea of former President Asif Ali Zardari and directed him and other accused to ensure their presence in the court on next hearing for indictment in mega money laundering, Park Lane and other references.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) The Islamabad High Court turned down Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in mega money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta water supply references on Wednesday.

The court announced its verdict reserved earlier on the appeals of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In its decision, the IHC rejected the PPP leader’s petition for dismissal of supplementary references and directed all accused to apear before the court in the next hearing for the indictment process.

The indictment of Asif Ali Zardari and other accused would be made on Sept 28.

Previously, National Accountability Court had requested the court to dispose of Zardari’s acquittal petition and continue case proceedings against him.