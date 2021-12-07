IHC warns Rana Shamim of indictment if he fails to submit original affidavit

(@FahadShabbir)

IHC Chief Justice Minallah observes that no one can approach the judges of this court and nobody will be allowed to damage the public trust on the courts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday warned former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim to submit his original affidavit on next date of hearing, otherwise he would indicted in contempt of court case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case related to an affidavit of Rana Shamim about former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Rana Shamim through the affidavit had accused former CJP Nisar of judicial manipulations.

“There will be consequences if Rana Shamim had not given the affidavit for publication and had not made it for any other purpose,” the CJ remarked.

The CJ also remarked; “ No one can approach the judges of this court,”. He also observed that nobody would be allowed to damage the public trust on the courts.

He also observed that an independent judge cannot give an excuse that there was any pressure on him.

“The allegations leveled by Rana Shamin against former CJP Nisar were not against him rather these were against a judge of the IHC,” the IHC CJ.

During the proceedings, IHC allowed an exemption to the Jang Group Editor-in-chief from personal appearance in a contempt of court case regarding the news that was the carried by The News about Rana Shamim’s affidavit.

CJ Minallah remarked that the prevalent international standards of journalism would be observed.

The CJ asked that what is the role of the key officers in a news organization when a news comes for publications.

On it, Faisal Siddique, a court assistant, said that affidavit was a private document and was not for publication. He said that former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim was of the view that he had been contracted after publication of the article. He said that the report’s author, however, had said that he had approached the former judge before publication.