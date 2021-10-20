IHCBA organizes condolence reference for late Dr. A.Q. Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Wednesday organized condolence reference to pay tributes to the services of late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan's daughter Dr.

Dina Khan was the chief guest in the condolence reference while the President of Islamabad Bar Raja Zahid Mahmood, Secretary Barrister Sadiq Hanif, Javed Saleem Shorash, Farid Kaif and Liaquat Manzor Kambo besides a large number of lawyers participated the ceremony.

Dr. Dina Khan said the Pakistani people always supported her father Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. The other speakers also paid tributes to Dr. A.Q. Khan during their speeches. On this occasion, 'Fateha' was also offered for Dr. Abdul Qadeer.