IIOJK; India Conspired To Convert Muslim Into Minority

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 06:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar on Friday said that Indian state atrocities have made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

The extremist Hindus are being provided land at Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to convert the Muslim population into majority.

He expressed these views in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal being observed in Balochistan to mark the Indian illegal act of changing the demographic structure of the IIOJ&K through illegal constitutional move.

August 5, 2019 was counted as black day in the democratic history of mankind when the tyrant and fascist government of Indian, so called champion of democracy deprived millions of Muslims living in the IIOJK of their basic rights.

"Change of demography by the Modi government through illegal move and draconian laws are condemnable act," he said urging the UN to take notice of the human rights violation and implement Security Council's resolution regarding the fate of disputed land of IIOJK.

Expressing government firm resolve, the Senator said that Pakistan is committed to continue its democratic, diplomatic, ethical and moral support to the people of Kashmir.

