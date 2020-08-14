IIOJK people celebrating Jashn-e-Azadi, thanksgiving Day today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The people were celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Jashn-e-Azadi and Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They have also called for observance of India's Independence Day, tomorrow (August 15), as a Black Day, and mark it by complete shutdown to convey the message to the world that they reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

It appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown on Indian Independence Day on Saturday.

Despite heavy deployment of Indian troops, people hoisted Pakistani flags in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley to express their love for Pakistan.

Hundreds of posters released by Warseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir and Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir across the occupied territory had asked the people to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day as 'Jashn-e-Azadi' and observe India's Independence Day as Black Day.