UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IIOJK People Celebrating Jashn-e-Azadi, Thanksgiving Day Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

IIOJK people celebrating Jashn-e-Azadi, thanksgiving Day today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The people were celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Jashn-e-Azadi and Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Call for observance of the day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They have also called for observance of India's Independence Day, tomorrow (August 15), as a Black Day, and mark it by complete shutdown to convey the message to the world that they reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

It appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown on Indian Independence Day on Saturday.

Despite heavy deployment of Indian troops, people hoisted Pakistani flags in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley to express their love for Pakistan.

Hundreds of posters released by Warseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir and Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir across the occupied territory had asked the people to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day as 'Jashn-e-Azadi' and observe India's Independence Day as Black Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Independence August Media All Love

Recent Stories

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

23 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel an opportuni ..

9 hours ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.