IIOJK people subjected to worst HR violations: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the people of the territory were being subjected to the worst kind of human rights violations and Indian state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service,APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar lamented that India was continuing its illegal hold on Kashmir by dint of over ten hundred thousand troops and paramilitary, a biased judiciary and communal media.

He strongly condemned the continued illegal detentions of APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Khurrum Parvaiz, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Shareef Sartaj, Mohammad Hayat Butt, Maulana Abdul Majeed Dar, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Abdul Rashid Doowoodi, and Maulana Abdul Wahid Kishtwar and termed their detentionas the worst form of political vendetta.

He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement through such cheap tactics and they would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Meanwhile, the APHC leaders, including Zamrooda Habib, Farida Behenji, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Dr Musaib, in their separate statements in Srinagar said Indian democracy believes in suppressing people's voices through use of brute force.

They said that thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyet leaders, young and old, were languishing in jails and other detention centres and their lives had been turned into a hell. On a daily basis young boys and other people are being sent to jails under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), the deplored.