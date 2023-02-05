IIOJK people waging relentless struggle to realize their dream of freedom: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions to realise their dream of freedom from the Indian yoke. "Through their sacrifices, they have kept the torch of freedom burning.

It is my faith that their dreams will soon see the light of day," the prime minister on his Twitter handle posted while expressing his conviction on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a related tweet, he said, today the whole of Pakistan came together to express its unflinching solidarity and support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who remained undeterred by the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.