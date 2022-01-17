UrduPoint.com

IIOJKHCBA Demands Immediate Release Of Kashmiri Detainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 17 (APP):The Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (IIOJKHCBA) has demanded immediate release of Kashmiri detainees languishing in various jails in IOJ&K and India under the Public Safety Act and other black laws.

"The IIOJK HCBA spokesperson said in a statement in occupied Srinagar late Sunday that they should be released in view of the grim situation due to Covid-19 in the State".

"It is pertinent to mention that due to Covid restrictions normal functioning of the courts is generally effected and process of release of such prisoners has become difficult but impossible which is resulting in prolonged detention of the Kashmiri prisoners.

" The IIOJK High Court Bar association has received disturbing reports through the families of prisoners about the physical and mental health of the prisoners languishing in the jails.

It said that as per the unofficial statics more than 5000 Kashmiri boys are in detention either under Public Safety Act (PSA) or under-trials under UAPA since 2019 August and the legal process of release through courts has been badly hampered.

The Bar said that the benefit has already been given to thousands of prisoners of India who were lodged in various Indian jails.

