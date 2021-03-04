UrduPoint.com
IIUI President Inaugurates Spring Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

IIUI President inaugurates spring plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :President, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi inaugurated the spring plantation campaign at the new campus on Thursday where he planted a fruit tree of fig.

The opening ceremony of the plantation campaign was also attended by Vice President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Chairman Department of Environmental Science Dr. Ibrar Shinwari, Chairperson Department of Environmental Science, Dr. Syeda Maria Ali, Assistant Director Horticulture Altaf Barki and senior faculty members.

The campaign was jointly organized by the Department of Environmental Science and Horticulture Department focusing on planting fruit trees, flowering plants and other plants of medicinal and economic value. As many as 250 saplings were planted on the maiden day of the campaign, while various departments of the university would keep planting saplings across the month.

On the occasion, saplings were also planted by Vice President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Dean FBAS Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Director President IIUI'S Office, Dr. Ali Metab Alahmri, HoD Envoirnental Science Dr. Ibrar Shinwari and other faculty members.

IIUI President was briefed on the occasion by the Horticulture officer Altaf Barki that around 1300 saplings would be planted in this campaign that contains trees of 23 various forms.

IIU President appreciated the effort of both the departments and shed light on the importance of a clean and green environment. He urged the faculty members and all the department to follow the participation in the billion Tree Project of the Government.

